Sam Steel Injury: Leaves Thursday's game
Steel (undisclosed) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Islanders, and head coach Glen Gulutzan had no update on his status after the contests, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Steel left the game in the third period and didn't return. He can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. The Stars have a back-to-back on the weekend, playing in Pittsburgh on Saturday and Philadelphia on Sunday, and it's not clear if Steel will play in those contests. Michael Bunting will check back in if Steel is unavailable.
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