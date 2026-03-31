Sam Steel headshot

Sam Steel Injury: Not expected back soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Steel's (hip) timeline for a return to the lineup has yet to be determined, but he is not expected to suit up in the short term, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports Tuesday.

Steel missed games in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia after getting hurt on Long Island on Thursday. At this point, the Stars may focus on making sure Steel is ready to go for the postseason, as head coach Glen Gulutzan conveyed Tuesday that an optimistic outlook for Steel's timeline for a return to the lineup would be within the next 10 days.

Sam Steel
Dallas Stars
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