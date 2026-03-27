Sam Steel Injury: Out for remainder of road trip

Steel (hip) has returned to Dallas and will miss the remaining three games of Dallas' road trip, per Robert Tiffin of D Magazine on Friday.

Steel sustained a hip flexor or groin injury in Thursday's game against the Islanders. He has 12 goals and 21 assists in 72 games. He could return as early as April 2 when Winnipeg visits. Look for Michael Bunting to enter the lineup in place of Steel.