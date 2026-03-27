Sam Steel headshot

Sam Steel Injury: Won't play on road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Steel (undisclosed) has returned back to Dallas and will not play for the remainder of the three-game road trip, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Friday.

Steel was injured Thursday against the Islanders. He has 12 goals and 21 assists in 72 games. He could return as early as April 2 when Winnipeg visits. Look for Michael Bunting to enter the lineup in place of Steel.

Sam Steel
Dallas Stars
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