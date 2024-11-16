Sam Steel News: Assists in consecutive games
Steel provided an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Steel set up Mason Marchment's second tally of the game, which stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old Steel has helpers in back-to-back contests, and he's up to five points through seven outings in November. While he's mostly been confined to a fourth-line role, Steel continues to find ways to chip in. He has seven points, 19 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating over 15 appearances, and he's one of the first in line to move up the lineup when there are injury concerns.
