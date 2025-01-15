Fantasy Hockey
Sam Steel News: Bags apple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Steel notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Steel has two helpers over seven contests in January. The 26-year-old forward is seeing steady middle-six minutes for the Stars while they deal with the absences of Mason Marchment (face) and Tyler Seguin (hip). Overall, Steel has 16 points, 49 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-1 rating over 42 appearances. There's nothing flashy about his game, though his overall production is too low for consideration in many fantasy formats.

