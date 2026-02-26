Sam Steel headshot

Sam Steel News: Finds twine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Steel scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Steel stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 with the middle tally of a three-goal burst in a span of 4:31 early in the second period. The 28-year-old went 13 games without a goal prior to the Olympic break, earning seven assists during that stretch. For the season, he has eight goals, 24 points, 65 shots on net, 59 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 58 appearances. That's in line with his usual full-season production, so it's possible this will be the first year he hits the 30-point mark.

Sam Steel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Steel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Steel See More
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
39 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Corey Abbott
44 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
79 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
85 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
100 days ago