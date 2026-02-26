Sam Steel News: Finds twine Wednesday
Steel scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Steel stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 with the middle tally of a three-goal burst in a span of 4:31 early in the second period. The 28-year-old went 13 games without a goal prior to the Olympic break, earning seven assists during that stretch. For the season, he has eight goals, 24 points, 65 shots on net, 59 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 58 appearances. That's in line with his usual full-season production, so it's possible this will be the first year he hits the 30-point mark.
