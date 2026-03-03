Sam Steel headshot

Sam Steel News: Gathers pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Steel notched two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Steel has three points over three games since play resumed following the Olympic break. The 28-year-old forward continues to fill a versatile role for the Stars, which has included a bit of extra ice time while the team is short-staffed up front. He's up to 26 points, 69 shots on net, 63 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 60 appearances this season.

Sam Steel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Steel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Steel See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
44 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Corey Abbott
49 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
84 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
90 days ago