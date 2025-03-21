Sam Steel News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Steel logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Steel helped out on an Oscar Back tally in the second period. The assist ended Steel's eight-game point drought, though it's encouraging he wasn't scratched during the slump, especially with the depth of the Stars' offense. The 27-year-old center is at 21 points, 80 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-4 rating over 66 appearances. While Steel will likely play regularly, his fourth-line role is not particularly helpful for fantasy.