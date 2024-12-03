Sam Steel News: Logs another assist

Steel produced an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Steel is up to 12 games without a goal, but he has five assists and 14 hits in that span. The 26-year-old could see a larger role while Tyler Seguin (lower body) is on injured reserve, though it doesn't appear that will include power-play time. Steel is at 10 points, 22 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-3 rating through 23 appearances this season.