Sam Steel News: Notches assist Tuesday
Steel logged an assist and two PIM in in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.
Steel ended a nine-game point drought when he set up Colin Blackwell's tally. Despite the slump, Steel remains in the lineup as a bottom-six forward, though his path to better minutes got more complicated when the Stars traded for Mikael Granlund and activated Mason Marchment from injured reserve over the weekend. Steel has a respectable 16 points, 64 shots on net, 46 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 52 outings this season and will need to stay sharp to avoid being an occasional healthy scratch.
