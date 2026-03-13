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Sam Steel News: One of each Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Steel scored a goal and recorded an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Oilers.

Steel secured his third multi-point outing of March on Dallas' first two goals Thursday, including the one he scored 13 minutes into the contest. The pair of points brought the 28-year-old center up to 11 goals, 31 points, 76 shots on net, 70 hits and 25 blocked shots across 65 games this season. He has soared since Jan. 27 with four goals, 12 points, 22 shots on net and 17 hits across his last 13 games. His recent performances make him a virtual lock to play middle-six minutes for the remainder of the season, which is another reason he is a great waiver-wire addition for the time being.

Sam Steel
Dallas Stars
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