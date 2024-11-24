Sam Steel News: Plucks apple in win
Steel notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Steel hasn't scored in seven games, but he has three helpers in that span. The 26-year-old center continues to fill a fourth-line role, though he often sees ice time in line with a middle-six assignment, which is likely a product of Mavrik Bourque having his minutes managed. Steel is up to two goals, six helpers, 22 shots on net and 18 hits through 18 outings overall.
