Sam Steel News: Plucks apple in win

Steel notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Steel hasn't scored in seven games, but he has three helpers in that span. The 26-year-old center continues to fill a fourth-line role, though he often sees ice time in line with a middle-six assignment, which is likely a product of Mavrik Bourque having his minutes managed. Steel is up to two goals, six helpers, 22 shots on net and 18 hits through 18 outings overall.