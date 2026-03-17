Sam Steel News: Pots goal in loss
Steel scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.
Steel has three points over his last three games. The 28-year-old forward continues to do well in a middle-six role, offering depth scoring with a little physicality to balance the Stars' offense. Steel has 12 goals and 32 points, both career highs, while adding 79 shots on net, 74 hits, 24 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 67 appearances.
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