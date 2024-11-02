Sam Steel News: Slings helper Friday

Steel notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers in Finland.

Steel ended a five-game point drought with his helper on Mavrik Bourque's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Steel is up to three points, 12 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating over nine appearances. He's locked into a fourth-line role, though he occasionally gets more ice time with in-game adjustments.