Sam Steel News: Supplies two assists

Steel notched two assists and three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

The Stars leaned on their depth to even the series at one game apiece, and Steel was a big part of it. He set up goals by Thomas Harley and Colin Blackwell, with the latter's tally coming at 17:46 of overtime. This was Steel's first multi-point effort since he had a goal and an assist versus the Kings on Feb. 28. The center racked up 25 points, 89 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-6 rating over 79 regular-season outings while playing primarily on the fourth line.