Sam Steel headshot

Sam Steel News: Three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Steel recorded two goals, an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Steel has recorded multi-point performances in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The winger has been outstanding of late and has taken full advantage of the Stars' red-hot play. He has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last nine outings, tallying 10 points (three goals, seven assists) overall. He's a player worth adding as a streaming option in some formats, but it's unclear if he'll be able to keep this up over a prolonged stretch, thus generating some concern over his upside for the rest of the season.

Sam Steel
Dallas Stars
