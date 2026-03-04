Sam Steel News: Three points in win
Steel recorded two goals, an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flames.
Steel has recorded multi-point performances in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The winger has been outstanding of late and has taken full advantage of the Stars' red-hot play. He has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last nine outings, tallying 10 points (three goals, seven assists) overall. He's a player worth adding as a streaming option in some formats, but it's unclear if he'll be able to keep this up over a prolonged stretch, thus generating some concern over his upside for the rest of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Steel See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 284 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto45 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 1350 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 985 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 391 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Steel See More