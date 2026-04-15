Sam Steel News: Will play Wednesday

Steel (hip) is good to play in Dallas' regular-season finale against Buffalo on Wednesday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Steel will play for the first time since March 26. He has 12 goals and 33 points in 72 appearances with the Stars in 2025-26. Adam Erne is also drawing into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday versus Toronto. Arttu Hyry and Colin Blackwell are expected to be scratched Wednesday.