Sam Steel headshot

Sam Steel News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 9:35am

Steel (hip) is good to play in Dallas' regular-season finale against Buffalo on Wednesday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Steel will play for the first time since March 26. He has 12 goals and 33 points in 72 appearances with the Stars in 2025-26. Adam Erne is also drawing into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday versus Toronto. Arttu Hyry and Colin Blackwell are expected to be scratched Wednesday.

Sam Steel
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Steel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Steel See More
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
46 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
87 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 13
Author Image
Corey Abbott
92 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
127 days ago