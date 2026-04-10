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Sammy Blais News: Adds three points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Blais scored twice and notched an assist in AHL Laval's 7-6 overtime loss to Belleville on Friday.

Blais snapped a three-game skid with the performance. He's up to 13 goals, 32 points, 66 shots on net, 58 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 33 appearances this season. The journeyman forward hasn't been in the NHL since mid-January, but he's been effective organizational depth while with Laval.

Sammy Blais
Montreal Canadiens
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