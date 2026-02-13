Sammy Blais News: Nabs three points Friday in AHL win
Blais scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Laval's 6-1 win over Hershey on Friday.
Blais has earned six points over three games since returning to Laval after being waived Feb. 3. The forward has collected 15 points in 12 outings for Laval this season as well as a total of eight points in 21 appearances between the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs at the NHL level.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sammy Blais See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights141 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday BreakdownApril 12, 2023
-
General NHL Article
NHL: Fantasy Finals Matchups to ExploitApril 4, 2023
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: One More PushApril 3, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sammy Blais See More