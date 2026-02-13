Sammy Blais headshot

Sammy Blais News: Nabs three points Friday in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Blais scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Laval's 6-1 win over Hershey on Friday.

Blais has earned six points over three games since returning to Laval after being waived Feb. 3. The forward has collected 15 points in 12 outings for Laval this season as well as a total of eight points in 21 appearances between the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs at the NHL level.

Sammy Blais
Montreal Canadiens
