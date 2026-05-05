Sammy Blais News: Nets pair of goals for Rocket
Blais scored twice in AHL Laval's 4-0 win over Toronto in Game 4 on Tuesday.
Blais now has three goals, 14 shots and 18 PIM across four playoff contests. The winger put up 38 points across 35 regular-season games for Laval in 2025-26. Barring injuries to Montreal's forwards, he's likely to stay in the AHL as long as the Rocket are alive in the postseason.
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