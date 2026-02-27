Sammy Blais News: Scores twice for Laval
Blais scored two goals in AHL Laval's 9-3 win over Rochester on Friday.
Blais had been limited to two assists over his last six games. The winger is up to six goals and 19 points over 19 appearances in the AHL this season. He's a candidate for a call-up to the Canadiens if they need a depth option later in the campaign.
