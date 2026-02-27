Sammy Blais headshot

Sammy Blais News: Scores twice for Laval

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Blais scored two goals in AHL Laval's 9-3 win over Rochester on Friday.

Blais had been limited to two assists over his last six games. The winger is up to six goals and 19 points over 19 appearances in the AHL this season. He's a candidate for a call-up to the Canadiens if they need a depth option later in the campaign.

Sammy Blais
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sammy Blais See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sammy Blais See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
155 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
April 12, 2023
NHL: Fantasy Finals Matchups to Exploit
NHL
NHL: Fantasy Finals Matchups to Exploit
Author Image
Jason Chen
April 4, 2023
Hutch's Hockey: One More Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: One More Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
April 3, 2023