Sammy Blais headshot

Sammy Blais News: Three more points in AHL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 7:19pm

Blais scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Laval's 6-4 loss to Syracuse on Saturday.

Blais has five points over his last two games. He's up to seven goals and 22 points through 20 AHL outings this season. If he keeps piling up points, he should be at the top of the list for a call-up to the Canadiens should the need arise.

Sammy Blais
Montreal Canadiens
