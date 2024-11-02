Samuel Bolduc News: Back in NHL

Bolduc was brought up from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

The Islanders are hurting on the blueline as Adam Pelech (face) and Mike Reilly (head) were injured Friday against the Sabres. Alexander Romanov also missed practice Saturday to add to their defensive woes, forcing the Islanders to recall Bolduc and Grant Hutton. Bolduc had a goal and four assists in nine AHL games before his recall.