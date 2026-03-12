Samuel Bolduc News: Involved in minor-league swap
Bolduc was acquired by Ottawa from Los Angeles in exchange for Jan Jenik.
Bolduc has five goals and 21 points in 56 outings with AHL Ontario in 2025-26. He's expected to report to AHL Belleville as a result of this trade.
