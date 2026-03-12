Samuel Bolduc headshot

Samuel Bolduc News: Involved in minor-league swap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Bolduc was acquired by Ottawa from Los Angeles in exchange for Jan Jenik.

Bolduc has five goals and 21 points in 56 outings with AHL Ontario in 2025-26. He's expected to report to AHL Belleville as a result of this trade.

Samuel Bolduc
Ottawa Senators
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Bolduc See More
