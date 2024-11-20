Samuel Ersson Injury: Considered day-to-day

Ersson (lower body), who remains on injured reserve, has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Carolina and is considered day-to-day.

Ersson tweaked a lower-body injury at practice last Wednesday, and it's encouraging to see him deemed day-to-day after he initially carried a return timetable of 1-2 weeks. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old netminder will be able to return to game action, but he seems to be progressing well in his recovery.