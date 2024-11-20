Samuel Ersson Injury: Considered day-to-day
Ersson (lower body), who remains on injured reserve, has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Carolina and is considered day-to-day.
Ersson tweaked a lower-body injury at practice last Wednesday, and it's encouraging to see him deemed day-to-day after he initially carried a return timetable of 1-2 weeks. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old netminder will be able to return to game action, but he seems to be progressing well in his recovery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now