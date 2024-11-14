Samuel Ersson Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury
Ersson will be unavailable for Thursday's game against Ottawa due to a lower-body injury.
Ersson had already been ruled out for Thursday's matchup after tweaking something during Wednesday's practice session, and the team has now clarified that he's dealing with a lower-body issue. However, the injury isn't considered a long-term concern, so he should be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home game against the Sabres.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now