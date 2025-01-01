Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Ersson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Sharks.

Ersson has already been sidelined on two other occasions by lower-body issues this season, so this is not a positive update. Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov will handle the goaltending duties until Ersson is cleared to play again, beginning with Thursday's game in Vegas.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
