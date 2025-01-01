Samuel Ersson Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury
Ersson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Sharks.
Ersson has already been sidelined on two other occasions by lower-body issues this season, so this is not a positive update. Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov will handle the goaltending duties until Ersson is cleared to play again, beginning with Thursday's game in Vegas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now