Samuel Ersson Injury: Exits game with injury

Ersson (lower body) exited Saturday's tilt against Boston and won't return.

Ersson stopped the eight shots he faced but left the game after logging just 7:36 of ice time. Aleksei Kolosov took his place between the pipes. The 25-year-old Ersson was seen getting a new skate blade, but he also spoke to the head athletic trainer and pointed to his left leg, according to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Ersson has been the clear No. 1 option for the Flyers in 2024-25, so if he misses time due to this injury, then that would leave Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov to compete for starts during his absence.