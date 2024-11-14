Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson Injury: Not dressing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Ersson tweaked something at practice Wednesday and will not be in uniform for Thursday's tilt in Ottawa, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Flyers said that the injury is not long term. Ivan Fedotov will get the start with Aleksei Kolosov backing up in Ottawa. Ersson is the Flyers No. 1 when healthy as he is 5-2-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 11 appearances this season.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
