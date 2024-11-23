Samuel Ersson Injury: Not playing Saturday
Ersson (lower body) will not play in Saturday's home game versus Chicago, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Ersson practiced Saturday and is getting close to a return. The 25-year-old netminder was injured at practice 10 days ago. He has a 5-2-2 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .902 save percentage this season. Ersson remains on injured reserve and is day-to-day ahead of Monday's home matchup versus Vegas.
