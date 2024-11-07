Samuel Ersson Injury: Not ready to return

Ersson (lower body) took part in the Flyers' game-day skate but won't be in action versus the Lightning, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ersson seems to be trending in the right direction, which could leave the door open for him to play versus the Panthers on Saturday. Still, with both Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov available, the team doesn't need to rush Ersson back into the crease. It will be Kolosov who gets the nod for Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay.