Samuel Ersson Injury: Practices Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 12:35pm

Ersson (lower body) participated in Monday's practice, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson hasn't played since Nov. 11 versus San Jose after tweaking a previous injury during a Nov. 13 practice. Monday's on-ice session was his first with his teammates since he was sidelined. He could be ready to play as early as Thursday's home game against Florida. He has a 5-2-2 record with one shutout, a 2.70 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 11 appearances this season.

