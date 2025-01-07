Samuel Ersson Injury: Remains unavailable

Ersson (lower body) will not be an option against Toronto on Tuesday but is not expected out long term, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ersson will be out of action for his third straight game due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Swedish netminder appeared to be finding his stride, going 3-1-0 with a 2.95 GAA in his last four outings, including a shutout victory over the Sharks. With Ersson still out, Ivan Fedotov will get the nod Tuesday.