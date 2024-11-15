Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson Injury: Slated to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Ersson reinjured his previous lower-body issue and is expected to be out for 1-2 weeks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Friday.

Ersson's timeline would see him miss at least the Flyers' next three contests, though it sounds like it could be longer. Given that recovery timeline, it wouldn't be a shock to see the team designate the netminder for injured reserve. Look for Ivan Fedotov to get the bulk of the workload for the time being -- though Aleksei Kolosov should be in contention as well.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now