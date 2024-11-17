Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson Injury: Surfaces on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 11:21am

Ersson (lower body) was put on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 28-save effort in a 4-3 shootout win over San Jose on Monday, Ersson tweaked a previous injury and received a 1-2 week timeline for his recovery. His move to IR will free up a roster spot for the Flyers to bring up a defenseman from AHL Lehigh Valley because of injuries to Cam York (upper body), Emil Andrae (undisclosed) and Jamie Drysdale (upper body).

