Samuel Ersson Injury: Surfaces on IR
Ersson (lower body) was put on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
Following a 28-save effort in a 4-3 shootout win over San Jose on Monday, Ersson tweaked a previous injury and received a 1-2 week timeline for his recovery. His move to IR will free up a roster spot for the Flyers to bring up a defenseman from AHL Lehigh Valley because of injuries to Cam York (upper body), Emil Andrae (undisclosed) and Jamie Drysdale (upper body).
