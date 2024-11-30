Samuel Ersson Injury: Travels with team

Ersson (lower body) traveled with the Flyers for Saturday's game in St. Louis, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ersson didn't play, but it's impressive he traveled for the road game, which was the second half of a back-to-back. The 25-year-old has been out since Nov. 11, and he's already exceeded his 1-2 week return timeline established in mid-November. Improved performances from Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov have allowed the Flyers to take their time with Ersson's return, so he may not return to a No. 1 role once he's activated from injured reserve.