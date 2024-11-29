Samuel Ersson Injury: Unavailable Friday

Ersson (lower body) will miss his eighth straight game Friday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson partook in Friday's morning skate, so he is getting close to a return. Ersson was injured at practice over two weeks ago. Ersson is 5-2-2- with a 2.70 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. He is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt in St. Louis.