Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson Injury: Unavailable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Ersson (lower body) will miss his eighth straight game Friday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson partook in Friday's morning skate, so he is getting close to a return. Ersson was injured at practice over two weeks ago. Ersson is 5-2-2- with a 2.70 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. He is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt in St. Louis.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now