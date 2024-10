Ersson stopped 21 of 26 shots in a 7-5 win versus Minnesota on Saturday.

Ersson received plenty of offensive support to secure his second win of the season, improving his record to 2-2-1 with a 3.56 GAA and an .872 save percentage through six appearances. Rasmus Ristolainen scored the game-winner for the Flyers at the 17:36 mark of the third period, breaking a 5-5 tie.