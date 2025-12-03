Ersson earned his first regulation win of the season after his previous four victories all came in the shootout. The 26-year-old limited the damage to goals by Jason Zucker and Bowen Byram. Ersson is now 5-2-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .867 save percentage over nine appearances. Dan Vladar is still serving as the Flyers' go-to starter, but with three wins in his last four outings, Ersson has at least been able to get results lately. Neither goalie will be a recommended option in fantasy when the Flyers host the Avalanche on Sunday.