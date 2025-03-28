Samuel Ersson News: Back in win column Thursday

Ersson made 26 saves in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

The 25-year-old goalie snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to a big performance by his offense. Ersson is struggling to get to the finish line on the season -- he's given up at least three goals in nine of his last 10 outings, going 2-5-2 over that stretch with a rough 4.40 GAA and .831 save percentage.