Samuel Ersson News: Between pipes Saturday

Ersson will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson returned to the win column Thursday, stopping 17 of 20 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Tampa Bay. Ersson is 19-12-4 with a 2.96 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 38 appearances in 2024-25. The Hurricanes have won six games in a row and are generating 3.21 goals per game, ninth in the league this season.