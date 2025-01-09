Samuel Ersson News: Between pipes Thursday

Ersson (lower body) will return to action versus Dallas on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson had missed the previous three games with the injury. The 25-year-old netminder was 3-1-0 with a 2.95 GAA and an .885 save percentage in four games prior to being hurt. He will have a tough matchup at home versus the Stars, who are averaging 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.