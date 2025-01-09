Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 7:28am

Ersson (lower body) will return to action versus Dallas on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson had missed the previous three games with the injury. The 25-year-old netminder was 3-1-0 with a 2.95 GAA and an .885 save percentage in four games prior to being hurt. He will have a tough matchup at home versus the Stars, who are averaging 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers

