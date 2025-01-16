Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Ersson will patrol the visiting crease versus the Islanders on Thursday.

Ersson has won his last two starts, allowing three goals and 45 shots, including a 22-save shutout over Anaheim on Saturday. Ersson has struggled through much of the season, going 11-7-2 with a nice 2.87 GAA but a mediocre .887 save percentage. The Islanders are averaging only 2.60 goals per game, 29th this season in the NHL.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now