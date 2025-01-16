Samuel Ersson News: Between pipes Thursday
Ersson will patrol the visiting crease versus the Islanders on Thursday.
Ersson has won his last two starts, allowing three goals and 45 shots, including a 22-save shutout over Anaheim on Saturday. Ersson has struggled through much of the season, going 11-7-2 with a nice 2.87 GAA but a mediocre .887 save percentage. The Islanders are averaging only 2.60 goals per game, 29th this season in the NHL.
