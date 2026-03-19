Samuel Ersson News: Between pipes Thursday
Ersson will guard the visiting cage in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Ersson has won his last two starts, allowing three goals on 47 shots in victories over the Rangers and Washington. Overall, the 26-year-old is 10-10-5 with a 3.30 GAA and an .863 save percentage across 27 games in 2025-26. The Kings are generating 2.63 goals per game this season, 28th in the NHL.
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