Samuel Ersson News: Collects win No. 15

Ersson made 31 saves in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The Flyers took a 3-0 lead early in the second period, and Ersson was able to withstand a late rally by the visitors to preserve the victory. The 25-year-old netminder has been sharp in January since returning from a lower-body injury and reclaiming the top job in the Philly crease, going 6-2-0 in eight starts with a 2.24 GAA and .913 save percentage.