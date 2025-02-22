Samuel Ersson News: Drawing home start Saturday

Ersson will defend the home goals Saturday against the Oilers, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ersson was outstanding Monday, stopping 32 shots in a 2-1 Sweden win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has struggled at times at the NHL level this season, going 16-10-3 with a 2,81 GAA and an .896 save percentage. He will face the Oilers, who are generating 3.31 goals per game, fourth in the NHL in 2024-25.