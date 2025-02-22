Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Drawing home start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Ersson will defend the home goals Saturday against the Oilers, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ersson was outstanding Monday, stopping 32 shots in a 2-1 Sweden win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has struggled at times at the NHL level this season, going 16-10-3 with a 2,81 GAA and an .896 save percentage. He will face the Oilers, who are generating 3.31 goals per game, fourth in the NHL in 2024-25.

