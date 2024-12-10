Samuel Ersson News: Drawing road start

Ersson will be between the pipes Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Ersson allowed four goals on 25 shots in his return to the lineup Sunday versus Utah after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. The Flyers are currently carrying three goalies on their roster, and it remains unclear if that will continue now that Ersson is healthy. Either way, Ersson appears to be the No. 1 option in net for Philadelphia at, as he'll make back-to-back starts. The Blue Jackets rank 7th in the NHL with 3.41 goals per game through 27 contests.