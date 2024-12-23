Samuel Ersson News: Draws start against Penguins

Ersson will defend the road crease against the Penguins on Monday.

Ersson earned the overtime win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday despite turning aside just 21 of 25 shots (.840 save percentage). The 25-year-old hasn't been particularly effective since returning from a lower-body injury, going 2-3-0 with a 3.85 GAA and .830 save percentage over his last five starts.