Samuel Ersson News: Draws start against Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Ersson will defend the road crease against the Penguins on Monday.

Ersson earned the overtime win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday despite turning aside just 21 of 25 shots (.840 save percentage). The 25-year-old hasn't been particularly effective since returning from a lower-body injury, going 2-3-0 with a 3.85 GAA and .830 save percentage over his last five starts.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
