Samuel Ersson News: Draws start versus San Jose

Ersson will patrol the road crease against the Sharks on Tuesday.

Ersson was fantastic in his last start, turning aside 32 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia. The Swedish netminder has been subpar overall in December, though, having posted a 3-4-0 record, .843 save percentage and 3.79 GAA through seven appearances. San Jose has put up 2.69 goals per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NHL.